Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 135,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 211,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 23,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,334,000 after purchasing an additional 42,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $26.71. 4,218,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

