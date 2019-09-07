Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Gap Down to $30.80

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $30.80. Wheaton Precious Metals shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 3,397,819 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. GMP Securities lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $189.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 135.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 318.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.