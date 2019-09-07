William A. Housey, Jr. Acquires 2,700 Shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Stock

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) insider William A. Housey, Jr. acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE FCT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.69. 92,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,378. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 8.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 10.4% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 86.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 15.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

