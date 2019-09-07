William M. Brown Sells 130,000 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $27,439,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.70. 1,362,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,530. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $216.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Barclays set a $265.00 target price on shares of L3Harris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $204.70 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.47.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

