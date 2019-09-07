Wings Price Up 11.3% This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $329,156.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Bittrex and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00214806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.01284236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00086717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Liqui, Upbit, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Binance, Gatecoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

