Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDI. Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €199.05 ($231.45).

WDI stock opened at €157.30 ($182.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion and a PE ratio of 45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of €146.32 and a 200-day moving average of €135.38. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €131.00 ($152.33) and a 12-month high of €156.00 ($181.40).

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

