WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.34

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.34 and traded as high as $45.90. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 1,437 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 72.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 55.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 629,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 40.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DGS)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.