World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for World Fuel Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. World Fuel Services posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow World Fuel Services.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.38%. World Fuel Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

INT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $853,150. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 303,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,199. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

