WPP (LON:WPP) Given Restricted Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their restricted rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,089.62 ($14.24).

The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 950.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 927.08. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

