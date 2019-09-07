Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

WH traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. 478,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,532. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.61 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $502,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,840 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,947,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,708 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

