Xaar’s (XAR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Xaar (LON:XAR) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of XAR opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Xaar has a one year low of GBX 73.60 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 199 ($2.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.57.

Get Xaar alerts:

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.