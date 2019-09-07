Xaar’s (XAR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Xaar (LON:XAR) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of XAR opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Xaar has a one year low of GBX 73.60 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 199 ($2.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.57.
Xaar Company Profile
Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.
