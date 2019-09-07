XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Receives $83.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on XPO Logistics to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2,161.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.19. 1,441,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

