Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

YMAB stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $934.86 million and a P/E ratio of -18.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 89,166 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $2,370,032.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $103,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,767 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 212.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 784,672 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,148,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.8% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 284,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 205,021 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

