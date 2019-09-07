YEE (YEE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $85,094.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. YEE has a market cap of $2.31 million and $85,094.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Huobi, DEx.top and OKEx. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.21 or 0.04139791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000122 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex, ABCC, Huobi, DEx.top, FCoin and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

