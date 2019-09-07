Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 9.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 693,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 89,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,115 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 83,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,250,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,142,000 after acquiring an additional 193,651 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $4,035,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,448,738.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $602,960.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUMC traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $45.80. 1,181,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,904. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

