Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IBM (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.34 Billion

Analysts expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) to post $18.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.52 billion. IBM posted sales of $18.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full year sales of $77.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.37 billion to $78.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.24 billion to $82.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IBM.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.11. IBM had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 69.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of IBM from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

In related news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,690 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $364,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $300,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IBM by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in IBM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in IBM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Motco lifted its stake in IBM by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IBM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $140.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,751. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. IBM has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $154.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.92%.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBM (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.