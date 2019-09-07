Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Veritiv had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Veritiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other Veritiv news, VP John G. Biscanti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $47,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

VRTV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 87,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,526. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $268.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.42. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

