Zacks: Analysts Expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will report $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.41. Becton Dickinson and reported earnings of $2.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.73 to $13.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Becton Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $2,506,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,417.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock worth $4,503,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,631,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,453,934,000 after purchasing an additional 842,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,095 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,526,000 after purchasing an additional 416,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,419. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.57 and a 200-day moving average of $245.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.