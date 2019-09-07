Zacks: Analysts Expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

CAMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

CAMT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,517. The company has a market capitalization of $338.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.57. Camtek has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Camtek’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Camtek by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

