Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Will Post Earnings of $3.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report earnings of $3.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $3.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $12.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $12.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.77 to $14.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 55,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $19,042,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.47. The stock had a trading volume of 276,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,110. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $167.48 and a fifty-two week high of $247.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

