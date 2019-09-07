Zacks: Analysts Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post $183.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $159.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $728.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.50 million to $735.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $854.65 million, with estimates ranging from $790.20 million to $961.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $18.78. 1,110,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.47, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 123,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $2,421,764.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $376,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 791,932 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,451 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 795.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

