Zacks: Analysts Expect Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) will report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Triton International’s earnings. Triton International reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triton International will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triton International.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Triton International had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRTN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point set a $38.00 price target on shares of Triton International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

TRTN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. 423,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Triton International has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 46.02%.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $76,204.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $408,274.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 154,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 130,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Triton International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 2,801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

