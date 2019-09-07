Zacks: Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Announce $2.31 EPS

Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $3.13. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $3.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $11.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.44. 266,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,187. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $285,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 72.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 552.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 776.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

