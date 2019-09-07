Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Air Products & Chemicals reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $10.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Products & Chemicals.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.71.

Shares of APD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.20 and a 200 day moving average of $208.81. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.