Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.28. Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.43. 2,147,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,882. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,028,000 after acquiring an additional 117,117 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $504,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 106.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

