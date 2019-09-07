Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.88 Million

Brokerages expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to announce sales of $243.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.73 million. Spire posted sales of $239.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Spire had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,251,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its position in Spire by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 68,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Spire by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 165,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Spire by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 182,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,116. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. Spire has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $87.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.71%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

