Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) to report sales of $37.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.23 million and the highest is $38.82 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH reported sales of $33.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will report full-year sales of $147.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.70 million to $150.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $160.30 million, with estimates ranging from $152.29 million to $169.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 23.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price target on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. 88,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $531.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Director Steven B. Wolgin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $94,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 603,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,535 shares of company stock valued at $304,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,297,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,103,000 after buying an additional 147,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 343,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 126,788 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

