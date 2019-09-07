Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Citigroup set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

NTB stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 170,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.4% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 743,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 145,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,763 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,195,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,882,000 after acquiring an additional 367,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

