Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.11). Cytosorbents posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 72.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSO shares. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at $47,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 933.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 78,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.68. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

