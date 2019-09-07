Zacks: Brokerages Expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings. Joint reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Joint had a return on equity of 114.93% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JYNT. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on Joint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Joint by 23.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 21.1% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Joint by 1,673.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 173,408 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joint stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. 106,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $239.50 million, a PE ratio of 428.00 and a beta of 1.01. Joint has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $21.80.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

