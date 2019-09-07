Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will report $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.81. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.92. 1,175,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,224. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $76.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other Perrigo news, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $39,672.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $187,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $386,844.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,911,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,572,000 after acquiring an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,099,000 after acquiring an additional 571,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.