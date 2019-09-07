Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.60). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($2.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $38.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $9,920,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $13,497,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $11,117,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,330,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STNG traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 573,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,615. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $30.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.77%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.