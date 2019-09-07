Zacks: DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) Given $38.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $38.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DNB Financial an industry rank of 144 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DNBF opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.88. DNB Financial has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). DNB Financial had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Analysts forecast that DNB Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. DNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DNB Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNB Financial

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

