Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Hold

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

TCRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

TCRR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 63,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,016. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $468.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 64,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $1,096,819.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,607,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,686,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $694,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

