Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

VERU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

VERU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Veru had a negative net margin of 59.68% and a negative return on equity of 50.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,040. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

