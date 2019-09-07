Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 214,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.07 million, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 62,175.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 30,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

