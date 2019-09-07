Zacks: Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) Given $3.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Staffing 360 Solutions an industry rank of 191 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

In related news, Chairman Brendan Flood purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.20. 50,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Staffing 360 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.30%.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

