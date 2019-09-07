Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZFGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zafgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Zafgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush lowered Zafgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $0.78 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Zafgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.05.

NASDAQ:ZFGN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. Zafgen has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Zafgen by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

