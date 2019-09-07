Zealium (NZL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,461.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Zealium has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $20,461.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 11,019,546 coins and its circulating supply is 10,019,546 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

