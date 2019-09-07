Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $773,135.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,833.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,132 shares of company stock worth $13,578,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.73. The company had a trading volume of 284,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,628. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $237.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

