Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $16,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,247,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,491,000 after acquiring an additional 829,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,382,000 after acquiring an additional 130,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,353,000 after acquiring an additional 68,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.73. 284,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,628. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.83 and a 200 day moving average of $202.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $140.95 and a 52 week high of $237.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wellington Shields downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

In related news, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total transaction of $408,654.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,843,189.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,132 shares of company stock valued at $13,578,876. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

