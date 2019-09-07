Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $17,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $38,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $448,492.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,886 shares of company stock worth $936,691 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.21 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

