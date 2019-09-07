Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. Zumiez also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.71. 3,285,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,546. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $710.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Zumiez had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zumiez from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

