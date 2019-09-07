Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.36

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 18460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 102.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zymeworks by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

