-$0.20 EPS Expected for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is $0.00. Hess posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Barclays started coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,977,583.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,976.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $417,699.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,017 shares of company stock worth $12,342,732 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 6.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 15.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 1,607.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,114,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,947. Hess has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -135.14%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

