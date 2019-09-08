-$0.28 EPS Expected for Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. Leap Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08.

LPTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 93,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,099. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 359,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.