-$0.32 EPS Expected for Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trillium Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIL. HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 728,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,946. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

