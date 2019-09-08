-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $986.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.50 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

CVNA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33. Carvana has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $85.03.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $109,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 33,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $2,079,390.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $757,921.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,903 shares of company stock worth $26,964,913 over the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,859,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,576,000 after buying an additional 846,994 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,813,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after buying an additional 51,614 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,209,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,709,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carvana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,547,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 876,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,890,000 after buying an additional 180,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

