$0.39 EPS Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Healthcare Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

HR traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 519,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,553. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 71.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

