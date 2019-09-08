$0.41 EPS Expected for Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ earnings. Allied Motion Technologies reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allied Motion Technologies.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMOT. BidaskClub lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

AMOT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.72. 28,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,616. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 158,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 260,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.